Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Gardens mobile home park fire, five people hurt

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Five hurt in fire at mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens
Five hurt in fire at mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens 01:31

MIAMI - Several people were rushed to the hospital after a fire at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens.

The fire erupted just after midnight, not far from Okeechobee Road and 124th Terrace. It damaged two mobile homes.

Five people were hurt, two were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center with serious burn injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 5:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.