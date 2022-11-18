Hialeah Gardens mobile home park fire, five people hurt

Five hurt in fire at mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens

MIAMI - Several people were rushed to the hospital after a fire at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens.

The fire erupted just after midnight, not far from Okeechobee Road and 124th Terrace. It damaged two mobile homes.

Five people were hurt, two were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center with serious burn injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire.