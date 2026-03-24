Hundreds of Cuban Americans gather in Hialeah for a "Free Cuba" rally calling for political change in the island

Hundreds of people with ties to Cuba gathered Tuesday night in Hialeah, waving Cuban flags and chanting "Libertad" as they called for political change on the island.

The free Cuba rally, hosted by the city of Hialeah and the Cuba Anti-Communist Foundation, brought together Cuban Americans from across South Florida who said the Trump administration has created new hope for the country.

"I was born in this country, but to me this means everything," said Patty Gonzalez, a Cuban American who attended the rally with her family. "I just want to see my dad's country free."

For families like the Gonzalezes, thoughts of a democratic Cuba stirred strong emotions. Many at the gathering spoke of what freedom could mean after decades of communist rule, including access to more resources, open travel and basic freedoms many say have been absent for nearly seven decades.

"Hopefully within the next few months or so we can have a free Cuba," said Alain Gonzalez.

City and state leaders said the rally was organized as Cuba continues to dominate headlines amid growing political and economic pressure. President Donald Trump has presented the option to "take" Cuba while maintaining strict sanctions, including limits on oil imports.

"Tonight is about one message, with one single voice saying we want change in Cuba," said Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo. "We want complete change, real change."

State Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Republican who represents Florida's 36th District, said public displays of solidarity are meant to keep pressure on political leaders in Washington. "I think that by us showing up here, we continue to put pressure on the government to do the right thing," Garcia said.

In recent months, U.S. foreign policy moves in Latin America have drawn attention, with some in the crowd referencing aggressive actions taken against leaders in the region like Nicolas Maduro. While a portion of rallygoers voiced support for dramatic intervention against Cuba's leadership, others said their focus remains on peaceful, lasting reform.

"If we are going to do the right thing, the humanitarian thing, now is the time," Garcia said. "How he goes about doing it, that's up to him and God, I guess."

Conditions in Cuba have worsened in recent weeks as residents face fuel shortages that have left neighborhoods without electricity and access to water. Advocates at the rally said family members on the island continue to endure the hardship, believing it may eventually lead to meaningful change.

"They are ready to take on the hardship that has come to them," said Alejandro Gonzalez of the comedy group Los Pichy Boys. "If it means they're going to be free at the end."

Those gathered in Hialeah said their goal was to make sure Cubans still living on the island know they are not alone. "Making our voices heard from here, hopefully they can hear it in Havana, Camagüey, Pinar del Río — all the neighborhoods," said Alain Gonzalez. "That's what it's all about."

While organizers and attendees stopped short of calling the rally a celebration, many described the atmosphere as energetic and optimistic during a night marked by music, chanting, and a collective belief that change is possible.