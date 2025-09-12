Watch CBS News
1 dead after early morning two-vehicle crash in Hialeah, police investigating

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Hialeah, authorities said.

The accident happened at about 4:22 a.m. at the intersection of Hialeah Drive and Lejeune Road, according to the City of Hialeah Fire Department. Fire rescue units arriving on scene found one person dead.

No other people were injured in the crash, officials said. Those involved declined medical treatment and refused transport by fire rescue.

Hialeah police are investigating the cause of the crash.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

