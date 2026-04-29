Large crane collapses onto a Hialeah front yard, just blocks from Amelia Earhart Park

Authorities are investigating after a company's crane collapsed into a home in Hialeah.

This happened in a neighborhood at East 4th Avenue and 65th Street, just blocks south of Amelia Earhart Park.

The Hialeah Fire Department said that their unit responded to the home at around 5:25 p.m. of a report of a possible crane collapse.

Upon arriving, they found the crane tipped over in between a house and a fence.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where you can see the large, white crane tipped over on one home's driveway.

Hialeah Fire said that the house was not damaged, just a portion of the fence. Out of an abundance of caution, Hialeah police said they have evacuated surrounding homes in the area temporarily.

No injuries have been reported nor any power lines affected at this time. Police say traffic in the area has been diverted.

They said they are waiting for the crane's companies to go to the scene and upright the crane. No word yet on how the crane collapsed.

This is a developing story, and we will update as soon as we have more information.