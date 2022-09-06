Hialeah couple accused of luring teen to apartment for sex

MIAMI - A Hialeah couple is accused of luring a teen girl to their apartment where she was later sexually assaulted.

Police said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was raped by her friend's boyfriend, 23-year-old Emmanuel Martinez.

It all happened while the victim's friend, Jocelyn Gomez, 18, allegedly watched it happen and encouraged it.

Both suspects now face several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

Martinez faces two counts of sexual battery on a child.