Possible shooting at Hialeah apartment complex under investigation

Police swarmed a Hialeah apartment complex overnight after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

Few details have been released by investigators, but the incident took place inside a corner unit at the apartment building west of the Palmetto Expressway on 60th Street and 22nd Court.

A neighbor told CBS News Miami that she knows the people who live in the apartment and she said she was surprised something like this took place because they always appeared to be friendly.

Video showed first responders loading a person into a medical helicopter that then airlifted someone to a hospital.

A woman who lives inside of the unit told CBS News Miami that her husband was shot, and that he is OK.

It's unknown how many people may have been shot, or if investigators are searching for a shooter.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.