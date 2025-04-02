THC-infused beverages, gummies could be prohibited at Florida convenience stores following House proposal

Convenience stores and gas stations in Florida could be prohibited from selling consumable hemp products, such as vapes, gummies or THC-infused beverages, under a proposal unanimously approved Tuesday by a House panel.

Housing, Agriculture and Tourism Chairwoman Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, told her subcommittee that the biggest goal of the bill is "public safety." Key parts of the bill would create licensing requirements to sell consumable hemp products, impose restrictions on packaging and limit product potency.

A similar Senate proposal (SB 438) would also set up new regulations for consumable hemp products. The Senate plan would allow THC-infused beverages to be sold at places that have liquor licenses and require the drinks to be distributed by beer and alcohol wholesalers.

Both the House and Senate plans would cap the amount of euphoria-inducing THC in other consumable products at 0.3%. The measure approved Tuesday is rooted in recommendations and testimony from a House workgroup overseen by Salzman, who said she was open to "moving the needle" on the ban on convenience-store sales but that the prohibition was intentional.

"We know that that's where kids go in after school....Our heels aren't dug in really hard on that, but we do need to be really cognizant of the steps we take forward from where we begin," Salzman said.

Last year, lawmakers passed a measure seeking to impose regulations on consumable hemp products, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the proposal after vehement opposition from hemp manufacturers and retailers. Last year's bill did not address THC-infused beverages, which are intoxicating and have mushroomed in popularity in recent years.

The House proposal would cap THC in beverages to 5 mg per six ounces and restrict containers to 12 ounces. The House panel also unanimously approved a separate bill that would impose excise taxes on consumable hemp products.

The proposed tax rate for THC beverages would be equivalent to excise taxes on beer and wine, and the proposed tax rate for other consumable hemp products would be similar to those imposed on cigarettes.

Salzman said it was "unfair" that other intoxicating products are taxed but that hemp-based products are not. The full Senate could vote on its version of the bill as early as Thursday.

"I am extremely proud of the bill we have in front of us, but I am certain you will see it change as we move through," Salzman said.