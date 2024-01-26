Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into South Florida

MIAMI - Attention Hello Kitty fans.

A Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, a mobile pop-up experience celebrating all things Hello Kitty with delicious treats and Hello Kitty collectibles, will be in South Florida over the next few weekends as part of its national tour.

The first Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was first launched in 2014. Today, two wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe trucks crisscross the country. One travels the eastern half while the other traverses the western half. To date, they've visited over 100 US cities.

On Saturday, it will be at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, parked between St. John and Burberry, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Next Saturday, it will be at Aventura Mall and the following Saturday it will be at The Falls.

Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks and their companies brick and mortar store in California are known for their giant Hello Kitty cookies and Hello Kitty Cafe mugs. They also sell shirts and Hello Kitty Cafe plushies.

If you plan to check it out, note that the truck is cashless and accepts only credit/debit cards for payment.