Heavy security planned for Orange Bowl pep rally, game amid New Orleans attack

Heavy security will be in place for Orange Bowl pep rally, game amid New Orleans attack

MIAMI BEACH - South Florida police departments are preparing for the Orange Bowl next week in light of the attack in New Orleans where 14 people died when a pickup rammed into a crowd of revelers.

On Wednesday, the Orange Bowl will bring more than 72,000 people to the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the pep rally before it in Miami Beach.

With permanent barriers in place, Lincoln Road is one of South Florida's most popular hangouts. The Capital One Orange Bowl Pep Rally will take place, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police met Thursday to go over their operational plan in light of the tragedy.

"You will see a robust police staffing during that pep rally, not only inside of the perimeter, but there will be an outer perimeter as well to ensure that no one can really get through the barriers," Miami Beach Police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

Police are not giving specifics, but told CBS News Miami they do not plan to put up the barricades to close Ocean Drive to cars. They will send out more police in uniform and undercover, monitor about 1,000 surveillance cameras and utilize technology.

"We have about 12 drone operators that will be available if needed. We'll have SWAT personnel, and we have other tactical units to ensure that all resources are activated," Bess said.

Police said there are no credible threats.

"Our intelligence analysts and detectives do social media sweeps. As we speak, they've been working diligently to assess social media," Bess said.

The attack in New Orleans is weighing on the minds of some people visiting South Beach.

"What is happening right now, it's shocking," Martha Lukasik said while showing family around South Beach.

Walking on Lincoln Road, Serena Johnson and Ruth Monique were keeping their eyes open, while enjoying their visit.

"I am going to continue to be cautious. I'm going to continue to be aware of my surroundings, but I am still going to enjoy and live my life, because tomorrow isn't promised," Serena Johnson said.

Monique's plan is to enjoy the moment.

"I'm very aware. I have a sense of peace, but it's not going to stop me from living my life," Monique said.