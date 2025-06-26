Miami Heat select Kasparas Jakučionis in first round of NBA Draft

In the first round of the NBA Draft, the Miami Heat picked University of Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis.

Jakučionis, who was drafted 20th overall, started all 33 games he appeared in as a freshman, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 31.7 minutes while shooting 44 percent from the field and a freshman school record 84.5 percent from the foul line.

He set the freshman school record for 20-point games at 10 and tied the freshman record for total points. He led the team in points, assists and free throws made and finished second in steals, defensive rebounds and minutes.

Jakučionis also set the Illinois freshman record for assists in a season opener with seven on Nov. 4.

Jakučionis earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors and was named to the All-B1G Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-B1G Third Team by the coaches and media.

In 2023-24, Jakučionis appeared in 19 games for FC Barcelona averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 88 percent from the foul line. He recorded 10 20-point games and scored a career-high 39 points on Feb. 3.