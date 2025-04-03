Heartbroken family seeks answers after loved one found dead in ice cooler behind Miami bar

The family of a father of three who was killed with a metal pipe and stuffed inside an ice cooler behind a Miami bar expressed their heartbreak on Thursday over his violent death.

Oscar Rivera-Peraza, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder after investigators said he admitted to killing 65-year-old Moise Fidele.

Victim fondly remembered

Moise Fidele CBS News Miami

"When everybody found out this occurred, everybody was in so much pain because the type of person that he was, that was the last thing we would have expected for him to go out in such a way," said Frantz Filsaime, Fidele's nephew.

Fidele's body was discovered last Friday in the ice cooler behind the Chicagoan Bar and Lounge at 10702 NW 7th Ave.

According to the arrest report, Rivera-Peraza said he armed himself with a metal pipe and "struck the victim multiple times before placing him within the Reddy Ice cooler."

"He wasn't the type of person that would hold anything to heart, even if there was an argument right now, literally the next moment, he's already bringing you over," Filsaime said.

Coming to grips

Frantz Filsaime CBS News Miami

Fidele's family is now trying to come to grips with his death and understand why anyone would want to hurt a man they say always gave so much love.

"He loved to dance music, he loved music, he loved the stress-free time, just a stress-free type of life," said his nephew.

"I love him so much. He had a lot of respect for me," said Agnes Filsaime, Fidele's sister-in-law.

Suspect left fake IDs at scene

According to the arrest report, Rivera-Peraza was identified because he left fake IDs at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed the cause of death as homicidal violence. Rivera-Peraza has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.