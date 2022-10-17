Health experts concerned over low demand for COVID boosters

DAVIE - The updated COVID booster that protects against the original and new strains of the coronavirus has been out for weeks, but there has been low demand, including here in South Florida.

"At this point, most people have had COVID and if they got through it OK, they feel they don't need the booster," says HCA emergency room associate director Dr. Javier Talamo. He says people at high risk, such as the immunocompromised and those who have not been vaccinated for months should get the booster.

"The new booster will protect against the newer variants out of Asia. We are starting to see it here, so the booster will protect you," he says.

Morgan Alvarado recently rolled up her sleeve for the booster.

"I have high anxiety around COVID. I got the booster in one arm and the flu vaccine in the other." She says she did it mainly out of consideration for others.

The CDC estimates just one in ten people eligible for the new bivalent booster has gotten the shot and there is concern about that, because fall and winter typically bring more respiratory infections, and this year it's expected to be no different.

Robert Nuzzo just had his flu shot and says he wanted to wait for his COVID booster.