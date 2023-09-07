Watch CBS News
Haunting school bus crash caught on Ring camera video

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

WISCONSIN -- Several people were injured, after a school bus and city bus collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday afternoon. 

Footage from Miranda Bratten's doorbell video camera shows the school bus flipping on its side, after crashing into the city bus just before 4pm.

Only the school bus driver and assistant were on board when it crashed, according to media reports, as the pair had just dropped off the last child.

An additional bus was dispatched to keep transporting passengers.

Racine Police Department is investigating the incident.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 2:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

