Haunting school bus crash caught on Ring camera video

WISCONSIN -- Several people were injured, after a school bus and city bus collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from Miranda Bratten's doorbell video camera shows the school bus flipping on its side, after crashing into the city bus just before 4pm.

Only the school bus driver and assistant were on board when it crashed, according to media reports, as the pair had just dropped off the last child.

An additional bus was dispatched to keep transporting passengers.

Racine Police Department is investigating the incident.