Harris rejects DeSantis' invitation to discuss Black history guidelines, 'There were no were redeeming qualities of slavery'

MIAMI - US Vice President Kamala Harris has rejected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' invitation to participate in a conversation about Black history guidelines in the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, speaking at an African Methodist Episcopal convention in Orlando, Harris said, "Right here in Florida they plan to teach students that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us, in an attempt to gaslight us, in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates."

"And now, they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in, of a politically motivated roundtable."

"Well, I'm here in Florida and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no redeeming qualities of slavery."

On Monday, DeSantis invited Harris to Florida to discuss the state's new Black history curriculum after she delivered remarks blasting the new standards for suggesting enslaved people benefited from skills used in forced labor.