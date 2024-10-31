How to keep your little ghouls & goblins safe on Halloween

MIAMI - Authorities across South Florida are urging trick-or-treaters and their parents to take the appropriate safety precautions before heading out to collect candy on Thursday.

Here are some tips to ensure a happy and safe Halloween:

Make sure that children are always accompanied by an adult: There's no substitute for direct and constant safety supervision.

Plan your trick-or-treating so that your route is completed before dark.

If you must trick-or-treat after dark, help ensure that everyone can be seen by using flashlights or glow sticks.

Never use candles or lanterns with open flames.

Be traffic alert: Stay on sidewalks, walk facing traffic, and cross streets only at intersections.

If you are driving on Halloween night, be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters. Use extreme caution and drive slowly.

Trick-or-treat in a group and stay together: Only approach houses that have outside lights on. Be aware of your surroundings and trick-or-treat in familiar, well-lit areas.

Make sure that everyone can easily be seen in low light: Apply stripes of reflective tape across the front and the back of children's costumes and adults' clothing, and wear costumes that are brightly colored.

Costumes should be completely flame-retardant: This includes wigs, beards, and capes.

Safety first: Avoid masks that restrict a child's view or make it difficult to breathe.

Make sure that costumes fit properly: Loose or long costumes may cause children to trip over or catch on things such as bushes and fences.

Do not allow children to carry any sharp objects: Use props that are pliable and soft in order to avoid injury.

Make sure that trick-or-treaters always have one hand free so they can catch themselves if they fall. Use treat bags that can be carried over one shoulder instead of in both hands.

Children should never eat any treats until an adult has inspected all the candy: Throw away any homemade treats or anything that's not in a sealed wrapper.

If your child suffers from any food allergies, check the packaging for contents that may be adverse to his/her health.

You may be wondering if there are any sex offenders along your trick-or-treating route. You can always check with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) which keeps an updated database with this information.