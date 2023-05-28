Halle Bailey isn't having a moment. She IS the moment

MIAMI -- Are you ready to embrace the summer?

I am, with open arms. Because I am so ready to enjoy food on the grill, outdoor company, more hours of sunlight and, of course, summer movies.

Always summer movies.

Which, of course, brings us to this week's newsletter (along with a certain aquatic princess).

Something to sip on…

No one is going to have a summer quite like Halle Bailey.

That's because she's starring in one of the most eagerly awaited films in a minute – the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

I have had my say about the racism surrounding this film and will instead focus on the joy of her performance. One need only listen to Bailey's version of "Part of Your World" from the movie's soundtrack to know that she was born to play this part.

She and her sister Chloe were signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment management company after the iconic singer discovered them covering one of her hits on YouTube in 2015.

Nothing stamps you for stardom like being associated with Bey. And now Bailey has another massive celeb backing her – Oprah Winfrey.

Bailey is next starring as the young Nettie in Winfrey and Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of the Broadway musical version of "The Color Purple," scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Bailey is going to be not only the girl of the summer, but also of the Christmas season.

Throw all of the musicals her way, Hollywood. We are ready for it, and so is she.

One thing to talk about…

Remember when summertime meant blockbusters?

Blockbuster movies are now released year-round, but I remember when hot days gave way to the cold air conditioning of movie theaters to see hits like "Jaws," "Die Hard," "Men in Black" and the original "Star Wars" (shoutout to my mom and late dad for taking me to see that last one when I was a wee little girl).

Streaming has changed up the movie game, but we still have you covered for this season with this list of "the summer films looking to recapture that blockbuster movie magic you remember."

You should listen to…

Back to mermaids, recommending "The Little Mermaid" soundtrack for the remake just feels right.

Reread above to see all the praise of Bailey's singing voice. Come for her and stay for costars Melissa McCarthy's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and Daveed Diggs' "Under the Sea."

Special mention of Awkwafina leaning into her rap roots for her performance of "The Scuttlebutt" with Diggs.

The entire album is a good time, even without "Les Poissons" from the original animated classic.

Can't wait to watch…

Adaptations feel like this week's theme, so here's another one.

"American Born Chinese" is based on the Gene Luen Yang award-winning graphic novel of the same name.

The action comedy series focuses on an Asian American teen who gets involved with some gods from Chinese mythology. Talk about representation (despite the fact that the teen, Jin Wang – played by actor Ben Wang – really wants to assimilate).

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh stars as well, and it's great to see her in anything that she does. Add her costars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu from their marvelous best picture Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and you have yourself a more-than-worthy summer series.

"American Born Chinese" is streaming on Disney+.