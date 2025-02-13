South Florida woman gives birth on NYC subway months after going missing

MIAMI - A South Florida woman who was reported missing last year was found in the most unexpected way, giving birth on a crowded New York City subway train.

Jenny Saint Pierre, from Hallandale Beach, who had been missing since September, delivered a baby girl on the floor of the "W" train. Her family only learned of her whereabouts when news of the dramatic birth spread.

"I found out the same way everyone else did, and I'm super excited to meet them," said her sister, Stephania Saint Pierre.

Back in September, Stephania pleaded for the public's help in finding Jenny, who was dealing with mental health issues at the time. Investigators later told the family she had been located but didn't disclose her whereabouts until now.

"Situations like this don't always have a happy ending. When you report someone missing, you never know what's going to happen. So just having this happy ending, I'm excited," Stephania said.

She was stunned by the circumstances of her sister's delivery.

"I believe some things don't just happen by coincidence. I think it was perfectly aligned that people were on the train who could help her deliver the baby girl," she said.

Now, Stephania and her family are eager to meet the newborn.

"I'm overjoyed. I have a niece now. A beautiful niece. She's a tough one. I saw the video, and I didn't even hear her cry. She's a tough one," she said.

Passengers on the train were grateful they could step in and assist.

"Being a New Yorker is hard day to day. I'm just glad we were all able to come together and actually help her through this process," said passenger Bryanna Brown.

Stephania had a heartfelt message for those who helped her sister.

"Thank you! Thank you so much! Thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my family. Thank you, because it could have ended differently," she said.

She and her mother are traveling to New York on Friday.

CBS News Miami also spoke to a man who identified himself as the baby's father. He said he plans to go to New York as well. As of the latest report, Jenny and her baby were in good condition.