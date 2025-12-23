Hallandale Beach motorcycle crash leaves driver seriously injured, police say

Police in Hallandale Beach say they're investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously injured the driver early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Hallandale Beach police said they responded to reports of the traffic crash involving a motorcycle in the 200 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The motorcycle driver, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Because of the incident, police said eastbound traffic was closed at NW 4th Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No other information was released.