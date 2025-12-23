Watch CBS News
Local News

Hallandale Beach motorcycle crash leaves driver seriously injured, police say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Hallandale Beach say they're investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously injured the driver early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Hallandale Beach police said they responded to reports of the traffic crash involving a motorcycle in the 200 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The motorcycle driver, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Because of the incident, police said eastbound traffic was closed at NW 4th Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No other information was released. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue