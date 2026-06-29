Police make arrest in shooting outside Hallandale Beach McDonald's that injured man, his daughter

Police in Hallandale Beach said they have made an arrest after a father and his 11-year-old daughter were injured in a shooting that took place in a McDonald's parking lot over the weekend.

Police said that the shooting investigation determined that it was a targeted incident that had originated outside of the Hallandale Beach and ended in the McDonald's parking lot on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Ralph N-Kosi Blue III Hallandale Beach Police Department

Hallandale Beach police said that the suspect, who has since been identified as 18-year-old Ralph N-Kosi Blue III, was reporting to work at the McDonald's and was the only person who opened fire.

The girl and her father, who had no connection to the dispute, were injured while they were in their car waiting for food.

The father has since been released from the hospital, and his daughter remains in stable condition.

Hallandale police said that the investigation also showed that two other children – and 8-year-old and 2-year-old – were also in the vehicle at the time. Neither of them was injured.

Hallandale Beach police said they worked with the Broward Sheriff's Office after identifying Blue III as the suspect, and he was arrested in a neighboring jurisdiction without incident.

Blue III was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.