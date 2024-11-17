"Suspicious incident" at Hallandale Beach daycare leads man to confess to pregnant woman's murder, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is facing charges after a "suspicious incident" at a Hallandale Beach daycare led to the confession of murdering the pregnant mother of his two children.

On Sunday, Hallandale Beach Police announced that 38-year-old Victor Chavez Sr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to a daycare after receiving reports of a "suspicious incident" involving an eight-year-old and a nine-year-old whose parents had not picked them up. Concerned employees called police after their parents, who were known for their punctuality, did not show up, Hallandale Beach Police said.

When daycare staff called a family member to check in on the parents, the relative was alarmed when they saw the family's car was still parked at their home. Unable to get inside, the family member then called the police and told them about the father's alleged history of domestic disputes, mental health and prior threats, Hallandale Beach Police said.

Once officers were able to get inside the home, they found the father -- Chavez -- unresponsive in a bedroom and a woman in the bathroom. The woman, who was revealed to be the children's mother and 20 weeks pregnant at the time, "exhibited severe injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving immediate medical attention, Hallandale Beach Police said.

Chavez, who was said to be "lethargic and unresponsive," was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After he recovered, Chavez was questioned by police and after being told his Miranda rights, he confessed to killing the woman and attempting suicide as well. He was then taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Hallandale Beach Police said the children are safe and were put under the care of their relatives as Child Protective Investigative Services (CPIS) investigates the incident.

The children's family has also set up an online fundraiser to support the kids.

Hallandale Beach Police added that the circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and it offers its "deepest condolences to the family affected by this horrific incident."

Police did not share additional details surrounding the investigation.