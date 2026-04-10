Haitian man faces deportation after being accused of brutally killing Florida mother at gas station

A Haitian man who has been arrested and charged in connection to brutally killing a mother in Fort Myers is now facing deportation, according federal officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Rolbert Joachin repeatedly hit a woman in the head with a hammer at a gas station in Fort Myers, killing her.

Joachin is currently on an immigration hold and officials say he is in the United States illegally.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday night about the arrest saying in part "An illegal alien criminal from Haiti, who was released into our country by the worst president in history, crooked Joe Biden, and the radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida. This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden administration granted him, and all Haitians, 'Temporary Protective Status.'"

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that after entering the country in August 2022, a federal judge issued a final order of removal against Joachin.

DHS says Joachin was granted temporary protection status which expired in 2024.

"The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminal to justice and make out communities safer," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Joachin was taken to Lee County Jail after his arrest and the incident remains under investigation.