Haitian Americans celebrate historic World Cup berth as Haiti qualifies for first time in 50 years

LITTLE HAITI – Haitian Americans across South Florida are celebrating after Haiti's national team punched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Nicaragua in Curaçao, marking the country's first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years.

For Haitians, it's "futbol," and it took just two goals for Les Grenadiers to lift a nation that has endured years of political turmoil, gang violence, and deep uncertainty.

Videos from watch parties in Haiti show fans erupting and taking over the streets at the final whistle as the announcer shouted, "and there's the goal…" After more than half a century, Haiti is back on the sport's biggest stage.

Former player recalls past glory

Ernst "ZeNono" Jean-Baptiste of Pembroke Pines, a former player, coach, and now advisor to the Haitian National Team, was in Curaçao for the match. He was also there the last time Haiti qualified.

"Back in 1973, we made it to the World Cup in Germany. No one in Haiti had a feeling that we could do it again," Jean-Baptiste said.

Inter Miami star joins celebration

Fabrice "FaFa" Picault, who plays for both Inter Miami CF and the Haitian National Team, didn't suit up in the match as he recovers from injury, but he was locked in from home. He said he wore the jersey from the Honduras match where he got hurt.

"I had that one on and I just took it off and started celebrating," Picault said.

Social media shows nationwide joy

On TikTok, videos showed fireworks, motorbikes, and packed streets in Haiti as fans celebrated through the night.

In Little Haiti, Library Mapou owner Jean Mapou said the win is about more than sports.

"That would be very good for the morale," Mapou said. "Because the way politics are going, the morale would be very down."

Futbol fan Bickenson Jean Noel agreed. "It's very good for the country with all the turmoil that's going on right now, so to have something positive to come out, that is very good," he said.

Victory falls on historic date

The timing made the moment even more powerful. Haiti's victory came on Nov. 18, the anniversary of the 1803 Battle of Vertières, the final major battle of Haiti's war for independence from France. Haitians commemorate the day as Battle of Vertières Day, or "Day of Victory."

That battle paved the way for Haiti to become the world's first Black republic less than two months later, a turning point that still shapes Haitian identity and pride today.

For many, celebrating a World Cup berth on the same date felt like a rare moment where past and present struggles came together in a single emotional win.

Hoping for Miami World Cup match

Now, fans are hoping they'll get to experience the next chapter in person. With Miami set to host World Cup games in 2026, many are praying Haiti lands a match in South Florida.

Harris Montinard said a Haiti match in Miami would be unforgettable.

"It's going to be very intense. There's going to be a lot of people coming to watch," he said, slipping into Creole to add that Haitians from everywhere would show up, including him.