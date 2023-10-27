Gusty conditions continue through South Florida weekend, highs in mid-80s

MIAMI - The gusty breeze stays with us through this final weekend of October.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida Friday morning. Throughout the day, some quick-moving showers will be possible but the rain chance is low. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

The strong onshore winds will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft advisories are in place for boaters.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the King tides and the Hunter's Full moon taking place on Saturday.

Saturday highs stay seasonable in the mid-80s with the potential for passing showers on the breeze. The rain chance rises Sunday into early next week as moisture increases across South Florida. It will not be a washout, but we could see more rain into early next week. It will be slightly warmer early next week and through Halloween on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.