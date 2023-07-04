Watch CBS News
Gunfire erupts at Lauderdale Lakes nightclub, one man killed

FORT LAUDERDALE - One man is dead after gunfire erupted at the Vypz nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., the club is located in a strip mall in the 4200 block of North State Road 7.

When Broward sheriff's deputies and fire rescue arrived they found the body of the man who had been shot. Deputies also found a woman, who had been at the club, in a local hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Homicide detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:05 AM

