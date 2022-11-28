Watch CBS News
Gun violence continues to make mark throughout U.S.

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Early Sunday in New Orleans, police say a gunman opened fire on a crowd in the city's French Quarter, injuring multiple people.

In Atlanta, a dispute between a large group of young people escalated into a shooting Saturday night, leaving a 12-year-old dead and several injured.

The incidents follow yet more deadly mass shootings that have renewed the national debate over gun safety.

In the aftermath of the tragic attacks at an LGBTQ club in Colorado and at a Virginia Walmart, President Joe Biden said he wants to institute an assault weapons ban.

CBS Miami Team
First published on November 27, 2022 / 8:00 PM

