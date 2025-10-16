Grocery prices soar, leaving South Florida shoppers searching for ways to stretch every dollar

It's not just in your head—food prices are climbing, and shoppers are feeling the squeeze. More than half of Americans (53%) say grocery prices are a major source of stress, and another 33% call them a minor source of stress, according to a recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

For Alejandro Santana, a father of two, the key is being a savvy shopper.

"Right now we go around between Walmart and Aldi, which is right now one of the best options," Santana said.

FIU grad student Maisie Daughtry and her boyfriend say they budget about $100 per week for groceries.

"We're searching and doing price matching and especially when you're in school it's hard to find groceries on a budget," Daughtry said.

Inflation outpaces paychecks

From June 2024 to June 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracked price increases across all grocery categories. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs skyrocketed by 5.6%, with eggs alone soaring a staggering 27.3%. Cereals, bakery products and dairy also climbed 0.9%. With food prices rising at 3%, they're outpacing the overall inflation rate of 2.7%, according to the Consumer Price Index.

CBS Miami joined nutritionist Monica Auslander-Moreno in the grocery aisles to find budget-friendly meals that don't compromise on health.

"Fish and seafood should be the staple, and then complemented by other kinds of what I would call flesh proteins like chicken, and beef, duck, venison," Auslander-Moreno said.

Smart protein picks and budget tips

She notes not all fish are created equal.

"We like to focus on fish that are low in mercury, which is a toxin that can accrue in the body, and that are high in omega-3 fatty acids," she said.

Her tip: remember SMASH—Salmon, Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines and Herring. CBS Miami found canned sardines as low as $2.29 at Milam's.

Auslander-Moreno says rotisserie chicken is another smart choice because it's versatile and affordable. At Walmart, CBS Miami found whole rotisserie chickens advertised for $5.97. She guided her client, Harley Scherago, through the grocery store for a crash course in nutrition.

"There are better options like farro or quinoa, any of those darker-colored carbs," Scherago said.

"Choose those brown grains, because that is the grain in its whole, intact, beautiful, vivid self. When we eat white starches, that means the grain has been stripped of that fiber and those B vitamins from its exoskeleton," Auslander-Moreno said.

Frozen foods can save you money

When it comes to fruits, she says not to overlook frozen options. CBS Miami found 1.5-pound bags of frozen fruit at Aldi for as low as $3.69. Auslander-Moreno says they offer nearly the same nutritional benefits at a fraction of the cost. The same is true with frozen fish.

Here are some meal ideas and recipes she says check all the boxes for affordability and nutrition:

• Rotisserie chicken, roasted asparagus (olive oil, garlic, pepper, red pepper flakes), sweet potato (can use cubed frozen), tamari sauce (a higher-quality, gluten-free soy sauce).

• Sardines, sprouted grain toast, fat-free Greek yogurt mixed with mustard as a spread, sautéed mushrooms (made from frozen with olive oil).

• 96% lean ground beef, 100% whole wheat pasta, no-sugar-added tomato sauce, frozen riced cauliflower and peas.

• Canned salmon mixed with full-fat Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, diced celery, onion, grapes and black pepper, served over roasted carrots and buckwheat tossed with olive oil and microwaved frozen edamame.

• Crustless egg frittata, baked.

• Spicy shrimp curry with quinoa.

• Bean stew.

Recipes to stretch your budget

Crustless Egg Frittata

• 6 large eggs

• ½ cup milk

• ½ teaspoon sea salt

• Ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 shallots, thinly sliced (⅔ cup)

• 3 cups frozen broccoli florets (6 ounces)

• ¼ cup water

• 1 cup grated cheese (2 ounces)

• ½ teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9-inch or 9.5-inch pie dish. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and several grinds of pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and a pinch of salt; cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add broccoli and water; cook for 4 minutes or until water evaporates and broccoli is bright green and just tender.

Transfer the vegetables to the prepared dish and spread evenly. Sprinkle cheese on top. Pour in the egg mixture and gently shake the pan to distribute. Sprinkle with thyme and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the eggs are set.

Spicy shrimp curry with quinoa

• 1 cup quinoa, rinsed

• 2 cups water

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot

• ½ teaspoon curry powder

• ½ teaspoon ground cumin

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 2 cups frozen or fresh snow peas (about 7 ounces), trimmed

• 3 tablespoons light coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon orange juice

• ¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted

• ¼ cup minced fresh cilantro (or 1 tablespoon dried)

Cook quinoa in water and salt until liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion; cook 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in ginger, curry powder, cumin, salt and cayenne; cook 1 minute. Add shrimp and snow peas; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and peas are crisp-tender. Stir in coconut milk and orange juice; heat through. Serve with quinoa and top with coconut and cilantro.

Bean stew

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 1 clove garlic, diced

• 2 stalks celery, chopped

• 1 cup dried seven-bean mix or similar legumes

• 6 cups vegetable stock

• 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse and soak the dried beans for at least 12 hours. In a large soup pot, heat olive oil over medium-high. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook until golden brown and softened (about 7 to 8 minutes). Add drained beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender.

Top with a dollop of full-fat Greek yogurt and drizzle with olive oil. (Can also use canned beans!! totally fine!!)