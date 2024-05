Access to green space associated with better health

MIAMI – Researchers analyzed records from nearly 2 million people including siblings and identical and fraternal twins.

They found that those who lived in walkable neighborhoods with access to green space had healthier outcomes.

Sidewalks, cross streets and mixed-use developments encourage more physical activity.

Those kinds of positive characteristics are associated with reductions in obesity, researchers said.