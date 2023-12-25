Gray and gloomy Christmas across South Florida

MIAMI - Mother Nature won't bring much Christmas cheer to South Florida today as gray and gloomy conditions continue.

Showers in the forecast NEXT Weather

Look for a cloudy sky through the morning, but we should avoid any rain until mid-afternoon. A system approaching from the west will eventually spread showers into our area through mainly 3 p.m. onward into the evening hours. While it won't be a washout, having the umbrella with you for any afternoon festivities isn't a bad idea. Look for highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be even warmer and a little muggy with highs set to warm into the low 80s. A spotty showers and even an isolated storm or two will be possible, especially during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Cooler weather on the way NEXT Weather

Wednesday will bring a brief break in the rain, with lower rain chances, before another cold front approaches from the north. This will bring a chilly rain to South Florida during the day Thursday before clearing out by Thursday night.

Behind this front, we'll be feeling the chill for the last few days of 2023. Highs from Friday through New Year's Eve will struggle to get out of the 60s, with overnight lows set to plunge into the 40s and low 50s by Saturday and Sunday morning.

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman