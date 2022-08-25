Grass fires will continue to be a concern until South Florida gets more rain

MIAMI – Until South Florida gets more rain, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says grass fires will continue to be an issue of concern.

CBS4's was at the scene of a large grass fire new near 72 Street and SW 76 Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is now contained but it certainly gave people in the area a big scare. Chopper4 flew over the scene as crews worked to contain the large grass fire. People who live in the area described what they saw.

"I just saw different fragments of wood burning. Finally, I get to this tree and it starts crackling and there's fire right there where it started cracking and it just falls and a huge gust of smoke came up. It was wild," said Spencer Pearson, who lives in the area.

"We just saw smoke coming towards our apartment from our view," said Jake Brown, who lives in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters told us they found a large amount of trees on fire. It spread to a shed in the area. Crews worked to extinguish the shed fire.

"I heard the helicopters and I came out and I saw two helicopters I saw the chief and he came out and looked around, but they said we were not in danger," said Sora Deacon, who works in area.

Miam- Dade Fire Rescue reminds everyone that with dry conditions, grass fires are more likely to occur.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire, they are still investigating it cause.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units along with Florida Forestry responded to the grass fire.