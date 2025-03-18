Watch CBS News
Grass fire shuts down Card Sound Road in Key Largo in both directions

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A grass fire has forced the closure of Card Sound Road in Key Largo in both directions Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:20 p.m. and emergency crews were at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 1 as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not provided further details on the fire's size or potential cause.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

