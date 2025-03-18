Grass fire shuts down Card Sound Road in Key Largo in both directions

A grass fire has forced the closure of Card Sound Road in Key Largo in both directions Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:20 p.m. and emergency crews were at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 1 as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not provided further details on the fire's size or potential cause.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.