Firefighters contain SW Miami-Dade grass fire near Miami Executive Airport, officials say

A fast-moving grass fire that burned around 30 acres near Miami Executive Airport Wednesday afternoon has been brought under control, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Over 25 fire units responded to the scene near Southwest 122nd Avenue and Southwest 131st Street shortly before 2:30 p.m., where firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke.

The fire's proximity to homes and businesses prompted officials to upgrade the response to a 2-alarm for additional manpower.

Shelter-in-place orders issued during response

Because of smoky and windy conditions, residents near the fire were temporarily instructed to shelter in place as a precaution.

Fire officials said the Florida Forest Service also assisted in containing the blaze, which spanned between 20 and 30 acres.

"Due to the fire's proximity to commercial and residential areas, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm for additional manpower to protect these areas from possible fire exposure," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an update.

Lingering smoke prompts health advisory

While the fire is under control, firefighters remain on scene monitoring for hot spots, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is advising residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and run air conditioning on recirculate mode due to lingering smoke.

The fire was located just east of Miami Executive Airport, formerly known as Tamiami Airport, near the London Square shopping center in the West Kendall area.