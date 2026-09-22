GTA VI marketing takes over Miami as "Welcome to Vice City" sign goes up at Kaseya Center

Signs of the highly anticipated release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI are beginning to appear across Miami, including a massive "Welcome to Vice City" message being installed on the roof of the Kaseya Center.

Chopper 4 flew over the Downtown Miami arena Tuesday afternoon, capturing crews at work installing large pink letters spelling out "Welcome to Vice City," a reference to the fictional city featured in the upcoming Rockstar Games title.

The rooftop display will be visible from above, giving some travelers flying into Miami International Airport a bird's-eye view of the promotion. The Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, is one of the city's most recognizable venues.

It was not immediately clear what agreement was reached between Rockstar Games and the Kaseya Center for the rooftop promotion.

Crews are installing a massive "Welcome to Vice City" sign on the Kaseya Center as GTA 6 marketing ramps up across Miami ahead of the game's Nov. 19 release. CBS News Miami

The installation comes as Miami prepares for additional GTA VI advertising ahead of the game's scheduled Nov. 19 release. More marketing material is expected to appear across South Florida in the coming weeks.

Miami commissioners previously voted to allow Rockstar Games to pay for city permits that let private entities display banners larger than would normally be allowed. Commissioner Christine King said the promotional banners would not feature graphic material.

King also said revenue from the permits would help fund a trail in Overtown.

GTA VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida and returns the series to Vice City, a fictional setting heavily inspired by Miami and South Florida. The game's trailers and promotional material have featured landscapes, architecture and cultural references that closely resemble the region.

Rockstar Games is expected to continue ramping up its GTA 6 marketing campaign in South Florida as the November release approaches. CBS News Miami

The Miami promotion comes after some local governments took different approaches to GTA VI marketing. Miami Beach and Miami-Dade law enforcement previously declined promotional opportunities tied to the game, while the city of Miami moved forward with allowing the larger banners.