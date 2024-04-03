Gov. DeSantis signed Florida food delivery bill into law

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives the state regulatory control over food delivery platforms, while also requiring platforms to have the consent of restaurants before taking orders or arranging deliveries.

The measure was one of 11 bills that DeSantis signed Tuesday.

Among other things, it will prevent delivery platforms from unilaterally offering prices different from what is listed on restaurant menus. The bill, which would preempt local regulations, was backed during this year's legislative session by groups and businesses such as the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Associated Industries of Florida, and Uber Technologies.

Businesses that provide their own food delivery are not affected by the measure.