Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis signed Florida food delivery bill into law

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives the state regulatory control over food delivery platforms, while also requiring platforms to have the consent of restaurants before taking orders or arranging deliveries.

The measure was one of 11 bills that DeSantis signed Tuesday.

Among other things, it will prevent delivery platforms from unilaterally offering prices different from what is listed on restaurant menus. The bill, which would preempt local regulations, was backed during this year's legislative session by groups and businesses such as the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Associated Industries of Florida, and Uber Technologies.

Businesses that provide their own food delivery are not affected by the measure.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 12:52 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.