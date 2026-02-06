Gov. DeSantis inaugurates Ronald Reagan statue at FIU campus, honoring anti-communist legacy

Gov. Ron DeSantis attended the dedication of a statue for President Ronald Reagan at Florida International University on Friday as part of his commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

DeSantis previously brought a statue of President George Washington to the state Capitol, a statue of President Thomas Jefferson to Jefferson County and a statue of founding father Benjamin Franklin to Franklin County.

For the statue in Miami-Dade County, DeSantis tied Reagan's stance against communism with similar opposition from the Cuban community in South Florida to Fidel Castro's Cuba.

"We wouldn't have seen the Berlin Wall fall and the Soviet Union expire when we did, were it not for President Reagan's leadership," DeSantis said.

The likeness of Reagan was dedicated on what also would have been the 40th president's 115th birthday.