Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis expected to propose tax breaks

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - As he seeks re-election, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans Tuesday to release permanent tax-cut proposals that he will pursue during the 2023 legislative session. 

Appearing Monday on the Atlanta-based "Erick Erickson Show," DeSantis said he will recommend using part of record state reserves for "family-friendly tax relief." 

Without providing details, he indicated the proposal would expand on tax breaks that lawmakers passed during this year's session. 

This year's tax package included sales-tax "holidays" on back-to-school items, hurricane gear and outdoor activities. 

DeSantis noted the package also provided sales-tax exemptions on baby diapers and wipes. It also included sales-tax breaks on baby clothes; children's books; Energy Star refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters; impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors; new mobile homes and admissions to Formula One Grand Prix races. 

Legislative leaders have been hesitant about making some of the larger portions of past tax packages permanent, such as the back-to-school tax holiday, saying they have to be mindful of the impact recurring cuts would have in future years.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.