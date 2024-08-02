Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of potential tropical depression or storm

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 54 counties, most along the Gulf Coast and in northern Florida, as a tropical wave with a high chance of strengthening into a more threatening storm was on a path that could reach the state this weekend.

The declaration was for Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

In the order, the governor said: ",,,based on meteorological reports, there is a significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida, with the possibility of at least twelve (12) inches of rainfall over the next seven (7) days."

",,,prolonged heavy rainfall will result in flash flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, erosion, and gusty winds and these conditions could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure to include major interstates and roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, and other critical infrastructure," according to the order.

DeSantis' order said the incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause "widespread power outages due to downed trees and powerlines."

The governor has directed Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to coordinate the state's approach to the storm and any recovery operations.

The National Hurricane Center said the wave, called Invest 97L, caused showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Southeastern Bahamas on Thursday afternoon. Development of the system is expected to be slow while it moves over parts of the Greater Antilles. But the hurricane center said conditions are conducive for the storm to develop into a tropical depression after clearing the Greater Antilles and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend or early next week.