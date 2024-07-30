Gov. DeSantis approves execution of man who murdered 18-year-old FSU student in 1994

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant for an inmate convicted in the 1994 murder of a Florida State University student who went to the Ocala National Forest to camp with his sister.

Loran Cole, 57, is scheduled to be executed Aug. 29 at Florida State Prison, according to documents posted Monday evening on the Florida Supreme Court website. Cole would be the first inmate executed in Florida since October when Michael Duane Zack was put to death by lethal injection for a 1996 murder in Escambia County.

Cole was sentenced to death in the February 1994 murder of John Edwards, who went to the Ocala National Forest to camp with his sister, a student at Eckerd College, court records from past Supreme Court appeals show.

Cole and another man, William Paul, joined the brother and sister at their campsite. After they decided to walk to a pond, Cole knocked Edwards' sister to the ground and ultimately handcuffed her, the records said. The men subdued John Edwards, and Cole went through the victims' pockets and took their belongings.

Paul took the sister up a trail, and John Edwards died from a slashed throat and blows to the head that fractured his skull, according to the court records. Edwards' sister was sexually assaulted and was tied to two trees the next morning before freeing herself. (In most cases, The News Service of Florida does not identify sexual assault victims by name.)

Cole and Paul were arrested in Ocala, and Cole was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery, the court records and Florida Department of Corrections records show. Paul, now 51, pleaded no contest to murder, kidnapping and robbery charges and was sentenced to life in prison. He is an inmate at Cross City Correctional Institution.