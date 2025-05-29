Person treated for smoke inhalation, Miami-Dade neighborhood loses power after fire rips through RV and shed

At least one person is being treated for smoke inhalation, and a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood is left in the dark after a fire ripped through an RV and shed early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the fire near 11000 SW 200th St. in Goulds.

MDFR told CBS News Miami that at least one person was being treated for smoke inhalation but everyone who lived in the home nearby was safely evacuated.

CBS News Miami has a crew on scene, where a transformer box was seen above where the fire burned, which is believed to have led to the power outage, but CBS News Miami has reached out to officials to confirm exact details.

FPL and Xfinity vehicles were also seen in the area, working on restoring power to the neighborhood.

CBS News Miami has also contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for more information since the scene was blocked off with crime scene tape.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.