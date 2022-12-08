Watch CBS News
Google reveals its top global searches for 2022

MIAMI - What word over the past year have you Googled the most? 

The online search giant recently announced its 2022 global trends chart which allows internet users to see what has been the most searched terms. 

Google organizes its top searches into19 categories that include news, people, actors, athletes, movies, high-profile deaths, songs, TV shows, top house plants, top pets, top cultural landmarks, top exhibits, top scenic spots, top songs and sports teams.

The company revealed that "Wordle" is the top global search term while actor Johnny Depp was  No. 1 in the people search category.

