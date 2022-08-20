Good Samaritan rescues 2 after small plane crash-lands in waters off Florida Keys
MIAMI - Images from the US Coast Guard show a small plane on its back and partially submerged Friday afternoon off Vaca Key.
Luckily, a good Samaritan rescued its two occupants, who were uninjured.
Authorities say the pilot of the single-engine plane reported a malfunction at take-off and intentionally landed in the water to avoid crashing in a residential area.
The good Samaritan was not identified by the Coast Guard.
No other details were immediately available.
The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash.
