Good Samaritan rescues 2 after small plane crash-lands in waters off Florida Keys

MIAMI - Images from the US Coast Guard show a small plane on its back and partially submerged Friday afternoon off Vaca Key.

Luckily, a good Samaritan rescued its two occupants, who were uninjured.

Authorities say the pilot of the single-engine plane reported a malfunction at take-off and intentionally landed in the water to avoid crashing in a residential area.

The good Samaritan was not identified by the Coast Guard.

No other details were immediately available.

The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash.