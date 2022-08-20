Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Good Samaritan rescues 2 after small plane crash-lands in waters off Florida Keys

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Images from the US Coast Guard show a small plane on its back and partially submerged Friday afternoon off Vaca Key.

Luckily, a good Samaritan rescued its two occupants, who were uninjured.  

Authorities say the pilot of the single-engine plane reported a malfunction at take-off and intentionally landed in the water to avoid crashing in a residential area.

The good Samaritan was not identified by the Coast Guard. 

No other details were immediately available. 

The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.