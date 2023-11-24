Watch CBS News
Local News

Tips to safely gobble up Thanksgiving leftovers

/ CBS News

Tips and tricks for dealing with Thanksgiving leftovers
Tips and tricks for dealing with Thanksgiving leftovers 01:46

MIAMI - Many of us have a fridge full of Thanksgiving leftovers that we can't wait to dig into.

USDA food safety expert Meredith Carothers says it's critical to handle them properly.

She said first of all, they should have packaged up and put in the fridge within two hours of cooking them on Thursday.  

"When you actually go to warm up your leftovers, reheat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and use a food thermometer to check. That reheating process will help kill any bacteria that might be remaining and make sure that they're safe to eat," Carothers said.

Leftovers should always be kept in a sealed storage container or in packaging that's airtight to keep freshness in and bacteria out. You want to make sure leftovers in the refrigerator are eaten within four days. They can last in the freezer for about three to four months.

"I personally love Thanksgiving leftovers a few months later, when you kind of start missing Thanksgiving, you can pop them into the refrigerator to thaw and then reheat those, and they're great," Carothers said.

The oven or microwave are both options for reheating. Just make sure to check the temperature of your favorite leftover dish in a few places to ensure the entire food has reached the safe temperature of 165 degrees. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 7:15 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.