Watch CBS News
Local News

Gloria Estefan gets a Barbie for her birthday

/ CBS Miami

Gloria Estefan Birthday Barbie
Gloria Estefan Birthday Barbie 00:37

MIAMI -– Get on your feet! Today is Gloria Estefan's 65th birthday and Mattel is debuting a Barbie doll made in her image for the special occasion. This Barbie arrived just in time to celebrate one of the best-selling singer/songwriters of all time. 

The Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll is Mattel's second in the Barbie Signature Music Series for 2022. 

The doll features a jacket with golden detailing and an oversized lace sleeve. A soft leopard belt accentuated with a golden waist chain, bold thigh-high boots, and golden accessories complete her look.

Gloria and the Barbie Signature team worked together to decide what fashion and look would work best for her doll and her 1989 music video for "Get on Your Feet" was chosen.

Gloria Estefan - Get On Your Feet by GloriaEstefanVEVO on YouTube

"Playing her music was a must when working though the design process," says designer Javier Meabe. "I have to confess, I did take a few dance breaks!" It's on sale now for $55. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.