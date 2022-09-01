Gloria Estefan gets a Barbie for her birthday

MIAMI -– Get on your feet! Today is Gloria Estefan's 65th birthday and Mattel is debuting a Barbie doll made in her image for the special occasion. This Barbie arrived just in time to celebrate one of the best-selling singer/songwriters of all time.

The Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll is Mattel's second in the Barbie Signature Music Series for 2022.

The doll features a jacket with golden detailing and an oversized lace sleeve. A soft leopard belt accentuated with a golden waist chain, bold thigh-high boots, and golden accessories complete her look.

Today, #Barbie honors the legendary @GloriaEstefan on her birthday, for her groundbreaking contributions to music. Inspired by her Cuban heritage, she popularized Latin rhythms with pop beats, becoming one of the most successful crossover artists. https://t.co/9XxsQTEmnb pic.twitter.com/7ndylkfXIr — Barbie (@Barbie) September 1, 2022

Gloria and the Barbie Signature team worked together to decide what fashion and look would work best for her doll and her 1989 music video for "Get on Your Feet" was chosen.

"Playing her music was a must when working though the design process," says designer Javier Meabe. "I have to confess, I did take a few dance breaks!" It's on sale now for $55.