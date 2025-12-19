Gladeview mom fighting eviction says mold‑filled apartment is making her sick

A mom facing eviction is fighting to keep an apartment in Gladeview that she believes is making her sick.

Shadrika Jacques showed CBS News Miami what she believes is mold growing on her walls and ceilings at Buena Vista Apartments.

Management orders news crew to leave

The owners of the property did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment. However, a manager on site ordered CBS News Miami to leave the property after Jacques showed off her apartment.

"(The) corporate office doesn't want you guys on property," the unidentified manager said.

When asked if management and ownership are aware of Jacques' mold complaint, the man said, "We have no comment on that. They're basically asking me to kick you off of the property. If not, they're going to call the police."

Eviction case moves through mediation

The property owners filed eviction papers against Jacques in June. The complaint accuses her of harassing a neighbor and displaying disruptive behavior against staff, which they claim violates her lease agreement, according to court records.

The case is in mediation.

Meanwhile, Jacques is in and out of the hospital with respiratory problems.

"This is what's making me sick," Jacques said of the dark spots on her ceilings.

County fined owners for violations

She showed CBS News Miami several places inside her apartment that she believes have mold.

"This is just what (management) didn't catch," Jacques said. "Everything else they came and put bleach on it and said it's okay."

Miami-Dade County Building and Neighborhood Compliance inspectors fined the complex owners a total of $50,000 for "failing to maintain a building or structure in a safe condition; failure to maintain devices or safeguards in good working order" in seven buildings, according to county records. That includes the building where Jacques lives.

Independent inspector finds high humidity

Jacques brought in an independent inspector to sample air inside the apartment Friday morning.

"That's 64% humidity, which is too high," the inspector said. "Anything over 60% (and) you get surface mold."

For Jacques, the inspection reinforces her belief that the home she is fighting to keep is making her sick.