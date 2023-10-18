Girls Inc. of Miami encourages girls to be strong, smart, and independent

Miami non-profit Girls Inc encourages girls to be smart, strong, and bold

MIAMI - A new to Miami non-profit encourages girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Girls Inc. of Miami is focused on creating and providing programs for young girls that empower them to be the next generation of community leaders.

"So when we decided to bring Girls Inc. to Miami, we knew it wasn't just going to be a cut and paste of what everyone else is doing. This city is a little different. Its pulse is a little quicker, its heart rate goes a little faster, and things just move quickly and unfortunately, when that happens, it's easy for a lot of people to get left out. People who don't have resources," said Virginia Akar with Girls Inc.

Recently, fashion took center stage to empower young girls in our community.

At Girls Inc.'s Fashion Fusion Brunch, young fashionistas beaming with pride proudly displayed the designs they created as they made their way down the runway in front of a packed and supportive crowd.

"The designers are here today and our girls will be modeling for you today those designs that they made all by themselves with the help and guidance of these volunteer design mentors," Akar told those in attendance.

As part of the program, 12 Girls Inc. fashionistas were selected through a competitive process to take part in a nine-week Fashion Fusion summer workshop led by top Miami fashion designers. They helped the young aspiring designers create unique recycled fashions that they modeled at the brunch.

The brunch coincided with International Day of the Girl to honor the strength, intelligence, and potential of girls everywhere and to continue to work towards a future where every girl is able to reach her fullest potential.

Girls Inc. of Miami provides free after-school programs for girls. The organization creates research-based programming to equip girls to graduate from high school with the determination, capacity, and support to become strong independent, and confident women.