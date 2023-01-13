Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida kick off the 2023 cookie season on Saturday

MIAMI - If you have a craving for Girl Scout cookies, it's almost that time.

On Saturday, January 14th, the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 14 to February 26, 2023, in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. It is the 88th Girl Scout Cookie sales season in the council's now 100-year history.

Money raised from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays local to support individual Girl Scouts to meet their goals.

"All purchases of beloved Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemon-Ups, and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites are an investment in girl leadership in our community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making-which are imperative for any leadership role," according to a statement from the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Troops will have cookie booths at Publix, Milam's Markets, other grocery stores, and other locations through February 26 while supplies last. Cookies can also be bought online.