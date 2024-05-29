Girl accused of killing grandma had cellphone removed only hours before

MIAMI - According to the arrest report, the day Vladimir Koval's mother was murdered, he took away his 14-year-old daughter's cell phone because of behavioral issues.

He left the teen and the elderly woman at an apartment in Lauderdale Lakes. Police say when he returned, his mother was showing signs of being beaten.

At Broward Criminal Court, on Wednesday, the 14-year-old girl, who CBS News Miami is not identifying because of her age, covered her face and looked up as her immigration status was discussed in court

"If she's not an American citizen, someone needs to notify the Ukrainian consulate," said Judge Elijah Williams, while addressing the girl's defense attorney.

What was not discussed in court is what the arrest form reveals, a lot of it from the father of the teenager who called 9-1-1.

Per the arrest affidavit, he said, "The victim and his 14-year-old daughter recently moved from Ukraine… that his daughter had been giving him behavioral issues, which he believed are from the war she witnessed in Ukraine and being separated from her mother."

As a result, he took her cell phone from her on May 22nd, to discipline her.

"Grandmother and daughter stayed at the apartment while he went to see a friend. When he came back at 12.30 a.m. (May 23rd ), he found his mother lying on the floor with bruises all over her body."

Based on the investigation, "it was determined that the teenager physically struck the victim multiple times. Due to the minor striking the grandmother, she was killed," read the Broward Sheriff's Office arrest form.

Police say the tragedy occurred at the woman's home in Lauderdale Lakes.

"I take my right to be silent until I consult with attorney," said Vladimir Koval, who is also the son of the victim. He told CBS News Miami, his daughter has only been in the U.S. for eight months.

The teenager remains at a Juvenile Detention Center. She faces charges of second-degree murder. Her next hearing is scheduled for June 12th.