MIAMI - Zoo Miami welcomed a new giraffe on Friday, December 16th.

The healthy unnamed male's mother is Zuri, 8 years old, and this is her third calf and the 59th giraffe born at the zoo.

Giraffe born at Zoo Miami makes exhibit debut. Zoo Miami, courtesy

The new calf stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. The father is 5-year-old Malcolm and this is his sixth calf.

On Monday, the new calf made his exhibit debut and was welcomed by the rest of the herd.

"The calf seemed to be unfazed by the others in the herd as they slowly approached him to get a closer look and an occasional a lick from their nearly 20-inch long tongues. He spent the morning getting better acquainted with the herd while exploring the habitat from one end to the other. The neonatal exam that was performed on Saturday indicated that the calf is strong and healthy," zoo officials said.

"The plan is for mom and calf to be out with the rest of the herd daily, assuming all goes well."