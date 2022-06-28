Ghislaine Maxwell set to be sentenced Tuesday

NEW YORK - Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The British socialite was found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years in prison. A probation officer has recommended 20.

Her own attorney say a sentence of 4-5 years is appropriate.

Last week, her lawyers asked for a delay in sentencing because she'd been placed in solitary confinement and put on suicide watch.