Watch CBS News
Florida

'Gator involved' in death of man found in lake at Florida golf course

/ AP

'Gator involved' in death of man found at Florida golf course
'Gator involved' in death of man found in lake at Florida golf course 00:25

LARGO - Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and "a gator was involved," the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday. No other details were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The park's website notes that patrons can "discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park." The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.