Gas prices up 7 cents in past week

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.40 on Monday, up 7 cents from a week earlier and back to where pump prices were at the beginning of October, according to the AAA auto club.

Prices have increased after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production and increase prices.

Monday's average price in Florida was up 23 cents from Oct. 5, when the initial impact of the state's month-long gas-tax "holiday" appeared at the pump.

The gas-tax holiday suspended the state's 25.3-cents-a-gallon tax in October.

"The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

"Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump."

To counter the moves by what is known as OPEC+, the White House last week released 10 million barrels of oil from the nation's reserves. The gas-tax holiday was approved this year by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis in a broader tax package.

Florida prices hit a record of $4.89 a gallon in mid-June but declined through the summer.